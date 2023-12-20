Business Awards UK Honors Security Pioneers: Unveiling the 2023 Security Awards Winners and Finalists

Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the prestigious 2023 Security Awards.

Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the prestigious 2023 Security Awards. These awards recognise the vital role played by security companies in safeguarding public spaces, assets, and individuals. Celebrating the innovators and leaders in the industry, the awards spotlight those who have excelled in providing top-notch security solutions and services.

Business Awards UK Security Awards 2023 Winners

Gent Security Ltd - Best Security Guarding Company

Gardant Security Limited - Security Company of the Year

LINK Security NW - Best Family Run Security Company

Fairtech Solutions - Best Security Technology Innovation

ISON SECURITY LTD - Best Managed Security Service Provider

CultureAI - Excellence in Risk Management

Business Awards UK Security Awards 2023 Finalists

Gent Security Ltd - Security Company of the Year

Gardant Security Limited - Best Security Technology Innovation

LINK Security NW - Security Company of the Year, Best Managed Security Service Provider

ISON SECURITY LTD - Best Security Guarding Company

Broadstone Risks - Excellence in Risk Management

The 2023 Security Awards highlight the indispensable contributions of these companies and individuals to the field of security. Their efforts in deploying innovative solutions and maintaining vigilant service are integral to advancing the security sector. This year's awards underscore the significant achievements and ongoing dedication to excellence in security, paving the way for future advancements in this essential industry.





