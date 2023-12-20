- Docket Number:
- FDA-2020-D-1136
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a final guidance for industry entitled “Development of Monoclonal Antibody Products Targeting SARS-CoV-2 for Emergency Use Authorization.” This guidance provides recommendations to sponsors on the development of monoclonal antibody products targeting SARS-CoV-2 intended for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, including addressing the impact of emerging variants. The recommendations focus on the data and information that may be used to support a request for emergency use authorization (EUA) under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). This guidance supersedes the guidance entitled “Development of Monoclonal Antibody Products Targeting SARS-CoV-2, Including Addressing the Impact of Emerging Variants, During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency” issued on February 22, 2021.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2020-D-1136.