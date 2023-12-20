Massage Parlor Suspected of Illicit Activity Searched by Law Enforcement

(ASHTABULA, Ohio) — The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office recently raided a massage parlor suspected of illicit activity, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Detectives and task force agents executed a search warrant at the Aloha Spa, 2048 E. Prospect Road in Ashtabula, on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Investigators discovered evidence that the Aloha Spa was conducting a sex-for-pay operation out of a commercial property owned by ALVA LLC.

The property has an associated tax mailing name and address of Amico Fasano of Ashtabula. Aloha Art Inc., doing business as Aloha Spa, was incorporated in January 2023 under the statutory business agent Qialoing Cao, who has addresses in Erie, PA and Flushing, NY.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators seized documents, financial records and more than $10,000 in cash.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this business is encouraged to call the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force tip line at (216) 443-6085.

Law enforcement was assisted in the operation by the State Medical Board of Ohio and by victim advocates from Canopy Child Advocacy Center, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, and The Harriet Tubman Movement.

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force (NOHTTF) is a task force organized under the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department. The NOHTTF is comprised of several partner agencies including the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, Ashtabula Police Department, Cleveland Police Department, Conneaut Police Department, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, East Cleveland Police Department, Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff's Office, MetroHealth Police Department, North Olmsted Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Warrensville Heights Police Department, Westlake Police Department and Willoughby Police Department.

