Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Clopidogrel Viatris (previously Clopidogrel Taw Pharma), clopidogrel, Date of authorisation: 16/10/2009, Revision: 27, Status: Authorised

Studies on the benefits and risks of the active substance in the authorised uses have already been carried out with the reference medicine, Plavix, and do not need to be repeated for Clopidogrel Viatris.

As for every medicine, the company provided data on the quality of Clopidogrel Viatris. The company also carried out studies that showed that it is ‘bioequivalent’ to the reference medicine. Two medicines are bioequivalent when they produce the same levels of the active substance in the body and are therefore expected to have the same effect.