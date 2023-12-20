Aaniie Achieves “Easiest to Do Business With” Badge in Winter 2024 G2 Reports

Aaniie continues to demonstrate its dedication to user success with 7 badges, including Easiest To Do Business With Smartcare support is committed to empowering providers to deliver optimal care.

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaniie (formerly Smartcare Software, Inc.), provider of a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home care and personal care providers, is excited to announce seven new badges earned from G2 in the recent Winter 2024 reports, including "Easiest to Do Business With" among others.

Aaniie is exceptionally proud of earning the highest Ease of Doing Business With rating in its category for home health care software, in addition to Best Support and High Performer, for small businesses and alike. With many reviews noting the responsiveness when you need assistance or have a question, Aaniie's sales and support teams are quick to answer the phone and assist our partners in business.

The recognition for Best Support is the fifth time Aaniie has achieved the highest Quality of Support rating in its category. Many of Aaniie's G2 reviews touch on the excellence of the company's customer support, noting, "The Support Team explains their dashboard in a way that a non-technical mind can easily understand and retain, AND they never make me feel foolish if I need help." These badges and ratings are based on the responses of real Aaniie users for each of the questions featured in the G2 review form.

"The continual recognition by G2 each quarter truly shows the dedication of our team," said AaniieCEO Scott Zielski. "Our goal is to be a true partner for our users, and I believe these badges are a reflection of that goal as we continue to support the important work of home care businesses of all sizes."

Aaniie is pleased to once again be rated exceptionally well in the High Performer quadrant, achieving four different badges — High Performer, High Performer (Small Business), Higher Performer (Americas), and High Performer (Small Business) (Americas). Products that achieve High Performer badges have high customer satisfaction scores compared to the rest of the home care software category.

About Aaniie, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Aaniie, formerly Smartcare Software, is the developer of a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of care in the home across the continuum of life – from childcare to senior care.

Aaniie's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Aaniie is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crises while providing a superior user and client experience.

Aaniie's solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, clients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.