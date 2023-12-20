Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 1790 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 19.7: Straits Research

New York, United States, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular biologists use viral vectors to introduce genetic material into cells. To treat genetic disorders, it is used to express and present pathogenic antigens to simulate an infection and elicit an immune response. It is frequently used in oncolytic therapies to target and eliminate tumor cells. Because it aids in treating numerous diseases, such as heart defects, metabolic diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders, it has numerous applications in life science research, gene therapy, and vaccination. There is an increase in the production of viral vectors due to the rising prevalence of genetic disorders brought on by chromosome damage and gene mutations in the body.

The value of viral vectors is based on the viruses' capacity to infect cells, which are currently being researched as potential technologies for vaccines and regenerative medicine. Viral vectors generally have the following advantages: enhanced cellular immunity, targeted therapy for cancer treatment, and high-efficiency gene transfer. Recombinant viral vectors have the potential to be therapeutic agents because they enable intracellular antigen interpretation and trigger a potent cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) response that leads to the elimination of virus-infected molecules that are driving market expansion. According to Straits Research, "The global viral vector manufacturing market size was valued at USD 355 million in 2022, It is projected to reach USD 1790 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period (2023–2031)." As the market expands over the forecast period, other benefits of viral vectors, such as enhanced safety and efficacy, decreased administration dosing frequency, large-scale industrial production, and potential targets ranging from cancer to a wide range of infectious diseases will also contribute to this growth.

Growth In the Genetic Disorder

Certain genetic disorders are more likely to develop in people with ancestry from a particular area. Members of an ethnic group frequently have genes in common that they inherited from common ancestors. The effectiveness of genetic therapies delivered via viral vectors in treating monogenic childhood diseases is increasingly supported by research. For gene therapy to be successful, developing a product that enables the effective transduction of target cells is essential. By effectively transferring genetic sequences using cloned recombinant viruses, this is accomplished. The correct transgene expression must also be ensured in cells where it is physiologically necessary. More recent vectors increasingly combine chimeric mammalian gene promoters with endogenous cis-regulatory elements.

Viral Vectors are Highly Effective

It is promising to use viral vectors in gene therapy and vaccines. Viral vector-based vaccines without an adjuvant can increase immunogenicity and trigger a robust cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) response to kill virus-infected cells. Over the past few decades, many different virus types have been employed as vaccine vectors. Each has unique characteristics as well as possible risks from parental viruses. To improve efficacy and safety, reduce the dosage needed for administration, and enable mass production, genetically modified vectors have also been developed. Clinical trial results that were both successful and unsuccessful have so far been documented. These studies provide vital information on toxicity, good administration doses, and the best vaccination approach. Many times, viruses with little to no pathogenicity are chosen. To reduce or eliminate pathogenicity, viruses are frequently genetically modified. Additionally, the majority of viral vectors have issues with replication.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant contributor to the global viral vector manufacturing market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The rapid aging of the US population, the rising prevalence of genetic and other chronic illnesses, the rising demand for targeted and customized medications, and supportive governmental initiatives will all contribute to market expansion in the future. The North American market for the production of viral vectors is highly competitive due to the use of various business expansion strategies by several significant companies in this region. The availability of gene therapy products that have been given the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) seal of approval and a robust product pipeline are two critical factors anticipated to drive the viral vector manufacturing market in the region over the forecast period. Due mainly to regulatory assistance and patient advocacy, clinical research on rare diseases has gained prominence in the United States.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. Drug development also includes the development of chemical drug substances and gene delivery systems. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 2 million people worldwide have cancer, and more than 1.1 million new cases are reported yearly. The market would be driven by an aging population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in healthcare costs, and consumer purchasing power. Due to rising R&D expenses incurred by industry participants and rising government funding for vaccine development, the market is growing in this area. According to the International Quarterly Journal of Research in Ayurveda, inherited disorders in children account for about 11.1% of pediatric hospital admissions and 20 to 30% of infant deaths.

Key Highlights

Based on type, the global viral vector manufacturing market is bifurcated into adenovirus vectors, adeno-associated viral vectors, and others. The adeno-associated viral vectorssegment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

Based on disease, the global viral vector manufacturing market is bifurcated into cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases.The cancer segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global viral vector manufacturing market is bifurcated intogene therapy and vaccinology. The gene therapy segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant contributor to the global viral vector manufacturing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global viral vector manufacturing market’s major key players are Merck GA, Lonza, BD, Fujifilm Diosynth biotechnologies USA Inc, Brammer Bio, Cell Therapy Catapult Limited, Waisman Biomanufacturing, GENEZEN LABORATORIES, Yposkesi, Inc., and REGENXBIO Inc.

Market News

October 2022, To support the creation of potentially game-changing cell and gene therapies, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has formally opened the doors of its Alderley Park facility in Cheshire, United Kingdom.

October 2022, Yposkesi Inc. Utilizing "HEK+" cells that lack the SV40 large T antigen encoding sequences, the production of adeno-associated viral vectors is improved.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Segmentation

By Type

Adenovirus Vectors

Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors

Others

By Disease

Cancer,

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

By Application

Gene Therapy

Vaccinology

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

