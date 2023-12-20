Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,237 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister welcomes appointment of Marie-Chantal Girard as President of the Public Service Commission of Canada

CANADA, December 20 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the appointment of Marie-Chantal Girard as the new President of the Public Service Commission of Canada.

This appointment, which was recently approved by the House of Commons and the Senate, is effective January 2, 2024.

As President of the Public Service Commission of Canada, Ms. Girard will lead the Commission in its mission to safeguard the integrity of staffing in the federal public service and maintain the political impartiality of public servants.

Biographical Note

Associated Links

You just read:

Prime Minister welcomes appointment of Marie-Chantal Girard as President of the Public Service Commission of Canada

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more