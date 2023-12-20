One of the Largest Police Departments in the U.S. Doubles Down with Cellebrite Digital Forensic Technology

Law Enforcement Agency Brings in Cellebrite Pathfinder to Accelerate Justice and enable Case Closure

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced a nearly one-million-dollar agreement that significantly expands its relationship with one of the ten largest local police departments in the United States. With most crimes involving significant digital evidence, Cellebrite’s solutions help agencies close the public safety gap by allowing examiners and investigators to close cases faster, smarter and more efficiently and hold perpetrators accountable.



With this investment, the agency will deploy a broader range of Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence solutions to transform the end-to-end investigative workflow. This police department, which has been a long-time Cellebrite customer, will continue to benefit from the advanced access and full file system extraction capabilities from Premium, Cellebrite’s market-leading collection solution. As a result, examiners will be better positioned to collect, review and analyze the increasing volume of complex digital data. The department will also utilize Cellebrite Pathfinder to surface and investigate relevant leads and discover connections that might be missed among the vast volume of information that resides on an array of digital devices more quickly and accurately.

The investment in Cellebrite’s solutions represents an important step in helping this local law enforcement agency in its efforts to keep its citizens safer and reduce crime rates, especially for violent offenses. By deploying Cellebrite’s solutions, especially Cellebrite Pathfinder, the agency is also better positioned to alleviate case backlog by automating data analysis and visualization to help investigators and examiners locate points of interest in digital evidence crimes across various crime types, from organized crime to homicides to online crimes against children.

“With Cellebrite Pathfinder, connecting the dots in cases will be that much easier for this police department,” says Marque Teegardin, President of Americas at Cellebrite. “Data never lies. Our innovative solutions help law enforcement agencies work smarter and faster to closer more cases faster and to accelerate justice. This deal is emblematic of the progress we have made this year to fortify and grow our relationships across state and local government in the United States. We take tremendous pride in our ability to understand the challenges that local law enforcement agencies face and deliver solutions with powerful features and functionality that directly address those pain points. We are so grateful for the great work law enforcement does every day and are proud to be a strong partner in accelerating justice.”

