Damian Muziani’s Award-Winning Comedic Web Series, Hindsight Tonight, Returning for 5th Season

The one-person news comedy series earned Muziani a 2021 Emmy Award nomination for Writing

Blackwood, New Jersey, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Damian Muziani, the creative force behind the award-winning comedy news sensation, Hindsight Tonight with Damian Muziani , announced today that the show was recently renewed for a 5th season. Since its start in 2020, Hindsight Tonight has gained popularity on YouTube, TikTok, and up-and-coming streaming platforms. The comedy series also earned consecutive Gold Telly Awards for Best Online Series and landed Muziani an Emmy Award nomination for Writing in 2021. Notably, the show has also clinched prestigious accolades such as Viddy, Communicator, and W3 awards.

For its fifth season, online comedy show Hindsight Tonight promises a familiar format with exciting tweaks. Muziani shares, “We’re adding social media subtitles, enlarging the story window, and playing with motion graphic visuals that really pop. When I started Hindsight, I aimed for a throwback vibe, but now we’re upgrading the look. The comedy remains the same though. We’ll be as subversive and smart-alecky as ever in 2024!”

Hailed by fans as a “best series to watch” favorite, Hindsight Tonight blends current news events with Muziani’s sharp commentary and visually engaging humor. As Executive Producer, Writer, and Host, Muziani acknowledges the unique challenges of putting together each episode.

“Wearing all the hats around here is liberating, but my ultimate goal has always been to contribute to a successful writing team or comedy series,” said Muziani. “Sometimes my acting career gets in the way, and this year has been a banner one, featuring major commercials and a role in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire sequel , due out on Easter.”

While juggling production and performance duties for Hindsight Tonight, Muziani also appeared in major commercials for Paycom, Caesars Resorts, and Wawa Food Markets. Plus, he

co-starred on the series finale of Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, opposite Emmy Award winner Alex Borstein.

The much-anticipated season premiere of Hindsight Tonight drops on December 31st, 2023, offering its “familiar but different” format of bite-sized, three-minute episodes available on hindsighttonight.com , YouTube, TikTok, and damianmuziani.com . Hindsight Tonight with Damian Muziani also streams on DBTV, Stripes, Red Coral, and Tribe networks.

About Damian Muziani

Damian Muziani, an accomplished actor, broadcaster, filmmaker, and host, boasts twelve Telly Awards and an Emmy nomination for his versatile body of work. As the brain behind Hindsight Tonight, Muziani connects with a growing audience through comedic hot takes on current events. The show has won multiple awards, including back-to-back Gold Telly Awards for Best Online Series. New episodes air every Sunday.

In the last few years, Muziani’s comedic talents have secured him a role in the series finale of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, among other acclaimed shows like Billions, Blue Bloods, and Girls5Eva. He has also been featured in various commercials, including a Paycom commercial that has been viewed on Tube over 20 million times.

Upcoming projects for Muziani include the highly anticipated Ghostbusters sequel,

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, set for a worldwide release on Easter 2024.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/damian-muzianis-award-winning-comedic-web-series-hindsight-tonight-returning-for-5th-season/

