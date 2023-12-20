PetIQ, Inc.’s New SENTRY® Portable Calming Diffuser Helps Calm Dogs and Cats During the Busy Holiday Season and Beyond

Portable Calming Diffuser Uses Scientifically Proven Pheromone Technology To Help Pets Lead Happier, Less Stressful Lives

EAGLE, Idaho, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, has announced the launch of the Portable Calming Diffuser for Dogs and Cats from its SENTRY® Calming line of pet care products just in time to help pets feel calm and relaxed during the holiday season and beyond.



The portable diffuser uses SENTRY’s® patented pheromone, which has been scientifically proven to help calm pets by lowering their heart rate. The easy-to-use portable diffuser lasts up to 30 days and calms pets by releasing the pheromone into the air with no electricity needed. Pets benefit the most when the diffuser is placed where pets frequent (i.e., social areas, sleeping or resting places), and the desired location has good air flow. When the pheromone cartridge in the diffuser is empty, pet parents can simply replace the used diffuser cartridge with a new pheromone cartridge.

“With the holiday season upon us, now is the time to be thinking of how to help your pets feel calm and safe from loud noises, large crowds, and unfamiliar situations,” said John Pearson, PetIQ’s Executive Vice President, Services and Manufactured Products. “By helping to reduce stress-related issues, like chewing, marking and barking with dogs, or scratching, marking and meowing with cats, all pet parents can feel secure knowing that SENTRY® Portable Calming Diffuser uses safe and scientifically proven technology.”

While traditional diffuser devices often require electricity and an outlet to operate, the SENTRY® Portable Calming Diffuser’s portability allows pet parents the flexibility to use the diffuser throughout their home or anywhere they travel with their pets.

SENTRY® Portable Calming Dog and Cat Diffusers with Base MSRP for $21.99 with refill packs offered in a two-pack for $19.99. On average, the SENTRY® Portable Calming Diffuser provides pet parents with an 11% savings over other leading diffusers on the market today. They are now available on Amazon.com.

For more information about the new SENTRY® Portable Calming Diffuser for Dogs and Cats or other calming solutions including ointment, sprays, chewables, collars, toys and more, please visit: SentryPetCare.com . For more information about PetIQ’s wellness centers and family of pet wellness and vet-approved products including, Minties, PetArmor, NextStar, Capstar, Rocco & Roxie Supply Co., VetIQ supplements and more, please visit PetIQ.com .

About PetIQ:

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The Company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications as well as health and wellness items, which are further supported by its world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska and health and wellness manufacturing facility in Springville, Utah. The Company’s national service platform operates in over 2,600 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

