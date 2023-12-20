Acceldata Wins InfoWorld’s 2023 Technology of the Year Award

Company named winner of the Data Management: Pipelines category after monumental year of growth

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , the market leader in enterprise data observability, today announced that the Acceldata Data Observability Platform has been named a winner of InfoWorld’s 2023 Technology of the Year Awards , a recognition of the year’s best products in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, AI, and machine learning.



“This recognition from InfoWorld is a reflection of our team’s commitment to delivering the most innovative product offerings that help enterprises solve their most complex data operations challenges,” said Rohit Choudhary, CEO and co-founder of Acceldata. “It’s a privilege to be honored in this prestigious program as we continue our commitment to delivering the most innovative, comprehensive data observability solutions that are reshaping the rapidly expanding category.”

The InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards recognizes the best and most innovative products in AI and machine learning, business intelligence and analytics, cloud computing, containers, data management, DevOps, and software development. Acceldata was recognized as the winner of the Data Management: Pipelines category for delivering comprehensive pipeline visibility, support for a broad variety of data platforms and powerful analysis of events and behavior in multi-stage pipelines.

The Acceldata Data Observability Platform is an enterprise platform for the modern data stack, supporting a wide range of data sources such as Snowflake, Databricks, Hadoop, Amazon Athena, Amazon Redshift, Azure Data Lake, Google BigQuery, MySQL, and PostgreSQL. The platform provides critical insights into compute and infrastructure, reliability, pipelines, and users.

This recognition follows a momentous year of growth for the company, including a $60 million Series C funding round, bringing its total capital raised to over $100 million. The company also acquired Bewgle , a cutting-edge AI platform, to expand its best-in-class enterprise data observability capabilities into AI and large language models (LLMs) and appointed key executive staff including Mike McQuaid as chief revenue officer (CRO), Mahesh Kumar as chief marketing officer (CMO), and Ramon Chen as chief product officer (CPO).

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata has developed the world's first enterprise data observability platform to help enterprises build and operate great data products. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of data observability.