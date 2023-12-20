ElastiFlow Secures $3 Million Seed Funding from Venture Guides; Launches Innovation to Revolutionize Unsampled Flow Data Collection

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElastiFlow Inc. , a leading provider of network observability solutions, announced today the successful completion of a $3 million seed funding round led by Venture Guides . The investment will fuel the ElastiFlow mission to redefine the landscape of network observability and propel the company's growth.



As part of this milestone, ElastiFlow is proud to unveil an innovative adaptation of the new Elastic Time Series Data Streams (TSDS) offering. ElastiFlow has redesigned this product to significantly reduce unsampled Flow Data Storage Costs. With ElastiFlow TSDS, customers can realize savings of up to 70%, making the collection of unsampled flow data more economical and efficient than ever before.

Robert Cowart, CEO of ElastiFlow, expressed his gratitude for Venture Guides’ leadership in this funding round, stating, "We are thrilled to have Venture Guides as our early investors and partners in this exciting journey. Their confidence in ElastiFlow's vision and their mentorship have been invaluable. This funding enables us to build our team to accelerate our product innovation and revenue growth."

Ben Nye, Managing Partner at Venture Guides, commended ElastiFlow's achievements, stating, “We have been thoroughly impressed with the ElastiFlow leadership team and their deep domain expertise,” said Ben Nye, Managing Partner at Venture Guides. “Customers love ElastiFlow’s open data approach to network and security and the role it will play in shaping the future of observability."

This strategic funding from Venture Guides will empower ElastiFlow to continue to develop cutting-edge solutions and execute on the plan to be the leading network observability solution.

ElastiFlow TSDS enables enterprises to collect unsampled flow data more efficiently. Most enterprises default to collecting sampled flow - sacrificing the valuable security and network traffic insights that unsampled network flow data can reveal. This is especially the case now that enterprises are seeing the real value that AI and ML models can provide. The ElastiFlow Open Data approach to Network Observability enables enterprises to collect, transform, normalize, translate and enrich network records and realize the valuable insights that come from exposing security, application and network data to AI and ML models.

Visit www.elastiflow to learn more or start a free trial today.



About ElastiFlow

ElastiFlow delivers the world's most scalable and performant network performance and security analytics solutions. With ElastiFlow, enterprises have an open data network observability solution designed for maximum explorability and discovery. Rather than siloing critical network data, ElastiFlow integrates with big data tools such as Elastic, Kibana, and OpenSearch, enabling correlation with security and application monitoring data and empowering customers to leverage the promise of AI and ML. We all depend on the reliability, performance and security of network infrastructure. ElastiFlow was created to provide the visibility and insights to make this world possible.

About Venture Guides

Venture Guides is an early-stage venture capital firm offering a unique investing and operating approach that helps startups with product management and commercialization strategies in the devops, cloud infrastructure and security software domains. The firm’s transparent and team-based approach delivers entrepreneurs consistent yield and strong profit performance. Forbes Midas List and Inc. 5000 rankings have recognized the performance-driven achievement of Venture Guides’ partners multiple times. www.ventureguides.com

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Stephen Condon - steve@elastiflow.com