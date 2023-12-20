As Congress Passes Second FAA Extension; NBAA Reaffirms Call for Long-Term Reauthorization Bill

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Dec. 20, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) marked last night’s passage of a second congressional extension to maintain authorization for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) operations with a renewed call for Congress to move forward with a new multi-year authorization bill for the agency.

With this extension, the FAA will operate through March 8, 2024, under the terms of the five-year FAA reauthorization bill passed by Congress in 2018.

This is the second three-month extension passed in lieu of a long-term measure since Sept. 30. While the House of Representatives passed its long-term, bipartisan FAA reauthorization measure earlier this year, similar legislation remains under consideration in Senate.

“We thank lawmakers for extending FAA authorization into 2024,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “However, an ongoing series of extensions creates the potential for disruptions to long-term planning for the FAA, and to the operational, safety and other agency services needed by the aviation sector, which is among the nation’s most highly regulated industries. We will continue working with Congress to pass a multi-year authorization bill as soon as feasible.”

In addition to securing the FAA’s long-term operation, the House reauthorization measure contains many priorities supported by NBAA, including removal of barriers to pursuing aviation careers and expanding the aviation workforce pipeline; improved training standards; and renewed funding for airport infrastructure, with a focus on investments for small and general aviation airports.

Last month, NBAA joined with other general aviation associations in submitting a written statement to a House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation hearing on the risks in delays to securing a long-term FAA reauthorization measure. Read the full statement.

