Kriya to Present at the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kriya Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kriya"), a biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address common diseases affecting millions of people around the world, today announced that Shankar Ramaswamy, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO, will present at the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9th, at 9:00 AM PT in San Francisco, California.

About Kriya Therapeutics
Our mission is to revolutionize medicine, with the ultimate goal of eliminating human suffering and enabling people to live without the burden of disease. Kriya is a biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address common diseases affecting millions of people around the world. With operations in Palo Alto, California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Kriya has raised over $600 million, which will be used to advance a broad pipeline of gene therapies for ophthalmology, neurology and metabolic disease. For more information, please visit www.kriyatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Formerly Twitter).


