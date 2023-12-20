Empowering Lives: Memory Katongo’s Journey from Patient to HIV Advocate

Meet 24-year-old Memory Katongo, who has emerged as a guiding light for adolescents and young people living with HIV. Born with the virus, Memory leverages her experience to guide and support others in similar situations.

Memory’s journey began at the age of three when she tested positive for HIV but, unfortunately, was not put on treatment. It was not until 2011 that her life took a pivotal turn. On what she thought was a routine shopping day with her uncle, Memory found herself at Kalingalinga Clinic, where her HIV status was confirmed.

“A compassionate nurse at the clinic explained the situation to me in a way I could understand, assuring me that treatment would be provided. This moment marked the beginning of my commitment to understanding and managing HIV,” she said.

She added that after being diagnosed, she went on a path of self-discovery, facing initial challenges of medication and self-stigma, adding that the support group at the Kalingalinga clinic became a lifeline for her, helping her not only accept her status but also instil a positive outlook on life.

In 2016, she was selected to pursue psychosocial counselling, and after completing, she began volunteering at Kalingalinga Clinic. Her dedication caught the attention of CIDRZ’s Achieving Control of the HIV Epidemic (ACHIEVE) project, which offered her a job. For five years, Memory served tirelessly in the field of HIV care, providing support to those in need.

“Even after my formal contract ended, I continued volunteering, driven by an unyielding passion to make a difference,” she explained.

She said her efforts extend beyond the clinic walls, playing a crucial role in retaining clients, particularly adolescents and young individuals, and ensuring their commitment to treatment plans.

“Drawing from my own experiences, I strive to inspire hope and courage in those grappling with challenges in accepting their status,” she explained.

Memory’s influence goes beyond the realm of healthcare. Despite encountering hurdles that led her to halt her education in 2020 temporarily, she resumed her academic journey to chase her aspirations.

“In 2023, I tackled the General Certificate of Education Examination, achieving success in four out of six subjects while in grade 11. My objective is clear – to finish my secondary education and embark on a career in nursing. I aspire to make a meaningful impact by extending a helping hand to many in need,” she declared.

From a young girl facing the challenges of HIV to a dedicated advocate and aspiring nurse, Memory’s journey inspires us to believe in the possibility of transformation and the profound impact that one individual can have on the lives of many.