Operation Come Home provides a welcoming and warm place for youth, thanks to an Ontario Trillium Foundation grant

Operation Come Home will make a special announcement regarding upgrades to its building, just in time for the winter.



Thanks to donor support last summer, and a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, Operation Come Home was able to fix its internal heating system. With new radiators and a rooftop unit installed, the centre will be a much warmer and more comfortable place to be for youth experiencing homelessness.



This event will feature a special announcement from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, which has supported Operation Come Home’s project to upgrade the system this year. Work completed in November 2023, just in time for the winter season.



Attendees at the event will gather to make and serve a special pancake breakfast for clients and guests of Operation Come Home.