Inter&Co presents new brand and consolidates position as financial Super App

New branding positions the company as a smart choice for people's financial lives, connecting the brand with a new moment for the company.

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co has a new brand to reflect the company's evolution. Three years after its last rebranding, the institution is unveiling a new logo, consolidating its position as a financial Super App and a smarter financial choice for more than 30 million clients in Brazil and the United States.



The new branding aim to support the company's business plan to reach 60 million customers by 2027, achieving an efficiency rate of 30% and a return on equity of 30% during the same period. The company's official website (www.inter.co/en/us) is already live with the updates and a new version of the Super App is available for download. Both have the brand’s more modern look and feel.

“In 2015, we launched Brazil’s first digital bank and transformed people's relationship with banks and the financial system by offering a fairer alternative. Looking to the future, we want to break down more barriers and change the way people deal with money. The financial Super App is the solution we have found to fulfill this goal, as well as bringing Inter's main attributes: we connect our customers with the digital world and offer the best tools for them to use money in a smarter way,” says Inter&Co's CEO, João Vitor Menin.

NEW LOGO

To build the brand's new visual identity, Inter&Co collaborated with Polar, elected the best Brazilian design studio in 2023 by the Latin American Design Awards, and Plau, one of the country's leading typography offices. In addition to the company's name, the new logo will feature a symbol for the first time, with seven elements representing the seven business verticals (banking, shopping, investments, credit, insurance, global services and loyalty).

“This is a symbol that communicates growth, it is the representation of a financial life that is expanding. We offer multiple possibilities connected in a financial Super App, which allows people to make better choices and get closer to realizing their dreams,” says Inter&Co's Branding Director, Andrea Nocciolini Costa. “In a world with little financial culture, we want to show that offering integrated products, such as paying bills, saving, investing, shopping, taking care of your health and traveling, allows you to use money more efficiently,” she adds.

Throughout 2024, Inter&Co will launch marketing campaigns designed to establish the financial Super App category in Brazil. The aim is to communicate the company’s key attributes, such as partnership, trust, technology, convenience and growth.