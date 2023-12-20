Enpr-EMA Coordinating Group and networks meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 9 October 2023
The last meeting of the members of Coordinating Group and members of European network of paediatric research at the EMA (Enpr-EMA) in 2023 brought together paediatric trial networks and other stakeholders of Enpr-EMA to discuss topics of common strategic interest and to provide an update on the progress of Enpr-EMA's working groups.
Topics discussed included:
- Updates from the working groups
- Discussion on new perspectives regarding Enpr-EMA
- Networks’ practical experiences and best practices regarding trial conduct