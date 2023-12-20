Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Veoza, fezolinetant, Status: Authorised

Overview

On 12 October 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Veoza, intended for the treatment of hot flushes (vasomotor symptoms) associated with menopause. The applicant for this medicinal product is Astellas Pharma Europe B.V.

Veoza is a gynaecological product (ATC code: G02CX06) and will be available as a 45 mg film-coated tablet. The active substance is fezolinetant, which is a non-hormonal substance that passes through the blood brain barrier and acts at the level of the thermoregulatory centre of the hypothalamus.

The main benefit of Veoza is a reduction in the frequency and severity of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes), as demonstrated in two 12-week, randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind phase 3 studies of identical design in postmenopausal women. The most common side effects are diarrhoea and insomnia. Use during pregnancy is contra-indicated.

The full indication is:

Veoza is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause (see section 5.1).

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.