Reunion Gold Announces Settlement Agreement With Barrick Gold Corporation

LONGUEUIL, Québec, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQX: RGDFF) (the “Company”) announced today that, further to its news release of February 13, 2023, it has settled the claim brought by Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) on a mutually acceptable basis. The Company and Barrick have agreed that the Strategic Alliance Agreement entered into by them on February 3, 2019 has been terminated. The parties have no outstanding obligations under the Alliance Agreement, and there are no properties subject to the Alliance Agreement. A consent dismissal order will be entered in the Ontario Superior Court to dismiss the claim.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, focused on exploring and developing its 100%-owned Oko West Project located in north central Guyana, South America. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol 'RGDFF'. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
Rick Howes, President and CEO, or Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor
E: doug_flegg@reuniongold.com
E: info@reuniongold.com
Telephone: +1 450.677.2585


