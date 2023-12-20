The Habit Burger Grill Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Second Drive-Thru Restaurant In Fontana

The Habit Burger Grill To Open Its Doors To The Public On December 22

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the grand opening of their newest drive-thru restaurant in Fontana, their second location in the city on Friday, December 22. The address is 16138 S. Highland Ave., Fontana, CA 92336.



“I am honored to be opening the second The Habit Burger Grill location in Fontana – this is incredible because my family and I have been longtime fans of the restaurant,” said The Habit Burger Grill franchisee, Aharon Aminpour. “I can’t wait to feed this vibrant, bustling city with our famous Charburgers, amazing shakes, sushi-grade ahi tuna, award-winning sides, and more.”

The 2,400 sq. foot North Fontana restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

“Southern California is our birthplace, as we opened our first restaurant in Santa Barbara in 1969. We are especially thrilled to launch new locations in SoCal, and to open our second restaurant in Fontana is even more reason to celebrate!” said Tiffany Furman, Chief Financial Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open Monday - Sunday from 10:30 am – 10:00 pm, and the drive-thru open Monday - Sunday from 10:30 am – 11:00 pm.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as international restaurants in China and Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

