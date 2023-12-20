Phenikaa named among 100 sustainable enterprises in Việt Nam in 2023

VIETNAM, December 20 -

HÀ NỘI — Phenikaa Group has been named as one of top 100 sustainable enterprises in Việt Nam in 2023, making the 6th consecutive time the company has received the recognition.

The Sustainable Businesses in Việt Nam (CSI 100) is an annual prestigious award to assess the sustainable development of businesses in Việt Nam.

The awards have been granted by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Việt Nam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour over the past eight years.

Awarded firms are selected based on the 130 indicators. Of these, up to 82 indicators are related to legal compliance requirements, while 48 are sustainability indicators, focusing on counting carbon emissions; adapting and mitigating climate change and implementing circular economic models.

Phenikaa, which is present in over 50 countries, including strict ones such as the US, Canada, the EU, the UK and Japan, has applied international standards on green, clean and environmentally friendly production.

"As part of the sustainable development strategy, Phenikaa has built a standardised action programme according to international standards with clear, specific and measurable goals in each field of economy, environment and society," a representative of Phenikaa Group said.

"With a solid foundation in science and technology, professional systems and people who are willing to adapt and innovate, Phenikaa is well on track to become an economic corporation with sustainable development in core areas of technology, industry, education and training and health care," the representative said, adding that the group is also striving to a pioneering and prestigious brand in Việt Nam and internationally.

In over a decade of development, Phenikaa Group has prioritised sustainable development as a backbone for all production and business activities.

It owns the VICOSTONE® brand, one of the top three largest global suppliers of engineered stone countertops with more than 10,000 distributors in 50 countries and two manufacturing companies. — VNS