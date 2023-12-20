EU4IndependentMedia brings Ukrainian, Georgian and Moldovan media to Brussels to cover historic European Council

The EU4IndependentMedia project last week brought several journalists to Brussels from Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine to cover the European Summit on 14-15 December, which decided to start EU accession negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine and grant candidate status to Georgia.

A group of nine Moldovan, ten Ukrainian and four Georgian journalists was assisted by the project’s camera operators and TV producer and mentored by Alice Iacobescu from Romania and Ukrainian journalist from RFE RL Rostyslav Khotin. The support of the team was also extended to seven Moldovan journalists and camera operators selected by the EU Delegation in Chisinau.

In Brussels, the journalists attended briefings with European Commissioner Adina Vălean, with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, as well as with the Romanian MEP and vice-president of the European People’s Party (EPP) Siegfried Mureșan. They visited EU institutions and conducted numerous interviews and live broadcasts during the Summit.

“It was very easy to work during these two days of the summit! Special thanks to mentors for the insights and tips on where to look for interesting details and proactively follow the news,” said Artem Kulia from ICTV (Ukraine).

“Being able to cover the historic summit for Georgia from Brussels, the epicentre of events, is a huge opportunity for an independent media like TOK TV,” said Nina Kheladze from Georgia. “Along with official commentaries, we were able to record interviews with independent experts who provided in-depth analyses of future integration processes so that we could inform our audience in detail.”

The EU4IndependentMedia project is funded by the EU, and aims to foster resilience and financial sustainability of the independent media sector in Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine).

