EIB delivers almost €100 million to Ukraine for recovery projects

The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced the disbursement of €99.6 million to assist the Ukrainian government to rebuild and upgrade critical infrastructure, damaged by the unceasing Russian shelling. This financial contribution is part of the EIB’s Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package, backed by an EU guarantee.

The funds are being disbursed in two tranches of €60 million and €39.6 million. This financing will enable the reconstruction of nearly 200 small-scale municipal and social infrastructure projects across various crucial sectors in Ukraine, including Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Volyn and Zhytomyr.

The funding will prioritise major repairs, reconstruction and some new construction of hospitals, public buildings and social housing, as well as wastewater and water facilities. These improvements will benefit the Ukrainian population, including approximately 900,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“Ukraine, like most countries hurt by war, needs strong partnerships and resources, or else spillover effects become even more disruptive. A hundred hospitals, social housing units and educational facilities have already been renovated with our support,” EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, responsible for the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said.

The Ukraine Early Recovery and Ukraine Recovery Programmes — two multi-sectoral framework loans from the European Investment Bank signed with Ukraine in 2014 and 2020 and totalling €540 million.

