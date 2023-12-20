Ukraine: Recovery and Reform Support Team at Ministry of Energy looking for Senior Expert on Public Administration Reform

The Recovery and Reform Support Team (RST) at the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine is looking for a Senior Expert on Public Administration Reform.

The Recovery and Reform Support Team is a group of Ukrainian professionals (non-civil servants) funded on a temporary basis through the Ukraine Recovery and Reforms Architecture (URA) programme. The team provides targeted technical support and assists the Ministry in the design and implementation of priority reforms. URA is a comprehensive technical assistance programme deployed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in partnership with the European Union, to support critical reform processes in Ukraine.

The Senior Expert will be responsible for supporting the Ministry to implement PAR strategies, providing consulting and expert support in preparing and drafting strategies, policy papers, analytical materials, and implementation plan roadmaps, etc.

The Expert will be a full-time consultant in the RST at the Ministry.

The candidate should have a Master’s degree in HR-management and organisational development, Business administration, Public administration, Social sciences or other related fields, as well as strong teamwork, communication and analytical skills and fluency in English and Ukrainian.

The deadline for applications is 1 January, 2024.

