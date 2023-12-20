ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Publication on Novel Target for ALS

Study results published in Acta Neuropathologica Communications support targeting of RACK1 as a potential therapeutic approach for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Frontotemporal Lobar Degeneration (FTLD).



TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), today announced a publication identifying Receptor for Activated C-Kinase 1 (RACK1) as a novel misfolded protein target for ALS and frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD). The article published in the online edition of Acta Neuropathologica Communications is titled, "Targeting RACK1 to alleviate TDP-43 and FUS proteinopathy-mediated suppression of protein translation and neurodegeneration."

“We are particularly pleased to have our data published in this well-regarded, peer-reviewed journal and contribute to the growing body of scientific knowledge on the pathogenic role of misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases,” said Gail Farfel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences. “In addition, these data on RACK1 deliver another target for our pipeline as we advance clinical development of our lead product, PMN310, for Alzheimer’s disease.”

TAR DNA-binding protein 43 (TDP-43) and Fused in Sarcoma/Translocated in Sarcoma (FUS) are ribonucleoproteins associated with pathogenesis of ALS and FTLD. Under normal conditions, TDP-43 and FUS are predominantly localized in the nucleus of cells, where they participate in the regulation of protein expression. In disease, however, they typically become mislocalized in the cytoplasm of neurons where they form aggregates. The study authors reported that pathological FUS and TDP-43 both co-aggregate with RACK1 resulting in suppression of protein synthesis. Importantly, they showed that removal (knock-down) of RACK1 can restore protein synthesis in a cell system and alleviate neurodegeneration in a fruit fly model of disease.

“These study results provide an important contribution to our understanding of ALS/FTLD molecular pathology and continue to validate our approach of targeting misfolded proteins as a therapeutic strategy that translates across neurodegenerative diseases,” said Neil Cashman, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of ProMIS.

The complete article can be accessed online here.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

