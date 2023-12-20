Submit Release
ShentuChain Launches OpenBounty Inscription

New York, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ShentuChain is proud to announce the release of its first on-chain digital artifact, the OpenBounty inscription. As an on-chain digital asset, it is not merely a symbolic representation but a tradable and storable entity within the ShentuChain network. This move leverages the growing popularity of inscriptions and positions ShentuChain as a pioneering platform in the crypto space.

In conjunction with the launch of OpenBounty, ShentuChain is proud to unveil the first inscription trading market in the Cosmos ecosystem, launching next week. This platform will facilitate the trading of on-chain inscriptions, offering users a unique and engaging experience within the ShentuChain community.

OpenBounty inscriptions offer users the opportunity to trade and store digital assets directly on ShentuChain, promoting user engagement and interaction within the ecosystem.

The fees generated from the inscription trading market will be reinvested into the continuous development and enhancement of the OpenBounty platform, ensuring its long-term sustainability and growth. Holders of OpenBounty inscriptions will be eligible for exclusive airdrops, sharing in the success of OpenBounty projects.

ShentuChain's introduction of the OpenBounty inscription and corresponding trading markets is more than just an expansion of the platform’s service offerings. It is a testament to ShentuChain’s ongoing commitment to advancing security, transparency, and innovation in the decentralized world.(https://inscription.shentu.technology)

About ShentuChain

ShentuChain, founded in 2019, initially began as a division of CertiK, a leading security company in the Web3 industry. In 2020, CertiK made the strategic decision to spin off ShentuChain as an independent entity. Since this separation, ShentuChain has continued to operate autonomously.

ShentuChain is committed to advancing security and trust in decentralized technologies. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, ShentuChain seeks to empower developers, enterprises, and users with tools and platforms that set new benchmarks in security and efficiency. Envisioning a more secure decentralized future, ShentuChain dedicates itself to pioneering solutions that build trust and enhance innovation in the Web3 space.

https://www.shentu.technology



