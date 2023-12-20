Nxu Announces Third NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions Location Within NEVI Corridor

Barstow, Calif. site location under contract within California’s NEVI Corridor 7

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu, Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a domestic technology company creating innovative EV charging and energy storage solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, is under contract to purchase a parcel of land in Barstow, Calif., a key location in California’s NEVI corridor 7. Barstow, situated where Interstate 15 and Interstate 40 intersect, is perfectly located in a major highway corridor, making it ideal for Nxu’s pursuit of electrifying high-demand highway routes with reliable and consistent charging solutions.



National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) corridor 7 is one of the six corridor groups included in round 1 of the California Energy Commission’s NEVI Formula Program, which has announced the availability of up to $40,500,000 in grant funds for projects that will strategically deploy high-powered, direct-current fast charger electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“As EV adoption grows, infrastructure needs to catch up. While we’ve been working tirelessly to fulfill the necessity for high-quality EV infrastructure, we’re thankful our goals are aligned with NEVI,” said Nxu Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Hanchett. “We continue to deepen our relationships with CalTrans and the California Energy Commission, as we continue to secure sites in California. We look forward to the exciting work ahead, electrifying the highways increasingly trafficked with EVs every day.”

NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions enable powerful, standard-agnostic charging, giving all EV users exactly the power they need, when they need it. EV drivers can expect a consistent, reliable charging experience with NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions. Nxu previously announced Quartzsite, Ariz. as its first highway charging location and anticipates breaking ground in 2024. Additional California sites under contract include Tehachapi and North Edwards.

Businesses interested in securing their own NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions, whether to power their own EV fleets or to contribute to the much-needed EV charging infrastructure more and more consumers are demanding every day, can learn more at: https://nxuenergy.com/charging-station-sales

