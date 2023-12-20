Urban Grid Names Matt McCluskey Chief Development Officer

Accomplished renewables development executive to advance Urban Grid’s 12 GW solar and 7 GW energy storage pipeline and lead market expansion for the company

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Grid, a leading independent power producer (IPP) specializing in solar and energy storage, proudly announces the appointment of Matt McCluskey, as Chief Development Officer.





With a distinguished career spanning wind and solar projects having developed 3.5 gigawatts of operating assets across ERCOT, SPP, MISO, SERC, and across the US, Matt McCluskey brings a wealth of expertise to Urban Grid’s executive team. His strategic vision and deep understanding of the renewable energy landscape align seamlessly with the company’s commitment to develop, build, and operate world-class sustainable power solutions. “I am excited to be a part of a forward-thinking organization dedicated to reshaping the future of energy. In my career, I’ve had the chance to join renewables organizations on the cusp of new growth; first developing projects then building a pipeline and most recently a business unit,” said McCluskey. “Joining Urban Grid in its early stages as an IPP is a phenomenal opportunity.”

McCluskey, formerly VP of Development for EDF Renewables North America, will take charge of land acquisition, interconnection, permitting and project development and marks the expansion of the company's senior leadership. CEO, Pete Candeleria, said “As we continue our journey towards becoming a premier power producer, Matt’s leadership will be pivotal in driving our development initiatives to new heights. His proven track record and passion for renewable energy make him an invaluable addition to our team as we endeavor to transform the power grid with renewable energy and bring new economic prosperity to our project communities.”

Matt is based out of Urban Grid’s headquarters in Houston, Texas.

Urban Grid

Urban Grid, a leading independent power producer, facilitates a rapid and sustainable energy transition by developing high-quality renewable energy projects, fostering community partnerships, and serving as a good land steward. Our company is positioned to own and operate its facilities while cultivating a land management system that benefits farmers, communities, and the natural world through agrivoltaics. Urban Grid maintains a delivery-focused approach with the goal of being a good neighbor, corporate citizen, and trusted energy solutions partner. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, with teams situated strategically throughout the United States, Urban Grid has a long history of contributing to the clean energy economy. In addition to 940 megawatts currently under construction, we are actively developing a growing portfolio of more than 12,000 megawatts of solar PV and 7,000 megawatts of co-located and stand-alone energy storage.

Urban Grid is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets.

