Meeting with the General Director of the OPEC Fund for International Development, Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa

TAJIKISTAN, December 20 - On December 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received in the Palace of the Nation the General Director of the OPEC Fund for International Development, Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa.

During the meeting, the current state of cooperation and prospects for its expansion between the Republic of Tajikistan and the OPEC Fund for International Development were discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the beneficial cooperation of the country with the OPEC Fund has expanded and is aimed at ensuring the sustainable development of the country.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in the direction of implementing projects in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture, transport and energy.

It was emphasized that the increase in the production of "green energy" is a favorable basis for promoting the "green economy" in Tajikistan, and there are many opportunities for the development of cooperation in this area.

It was deemed necessary to increase the amount of funds for the implementation of important infrastructure projects of our country, including in the mentioned fields.

It was assured that in the framework of beneficial cooperation, other available opportunities will be used for the development and expansion of relations.