RefillGenie Expands Telehealth Reach to 33 States

The company announces an expansion of services, now covering 33 states in 2024.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RefillGenie, the telehealth leader for medication refills, is thrilled to announce another expansion in 2024, bringing its affordable services to patients in 33 states across the USA. This marks a significant leap forward for the company, which has rapidly gained traction since its 2021 launch, driven by its commitment to removing barriers to vital medications.

“We’ve seen firsthand the devastating consequences patients face when they struggle to refill their prescriptions, often due to insurance issues or lack of access to traditional healthcare,” says Dr. Stephen Kelly, Founder of RefillGenie. “Through our simple, text-based platform, we’re empowering patients to take control of their health and ensure they never skip a dose.”

RefillGenie’s user-friendly platform leverages secure text messaging to streamline the refill process. Patients simply text their medication list to the service, and a dedicated team of licensed healthcare professionals handles the rest, communicating directly with prescribers and pharmacies to secure authorization. This eliminates the need for time-consuming phone calls and in-person visits, making it easier than ever to stay on top of medications, even for those with busy schedules or limited mobility.

The company’s dedication to affordability resonates with patients nationwide. RefillGenie charges a flat fee, significantly lower than traditional clinic co-pays or telehealth consultation costs. This transparent pricing structure ensures patients always know what to expect and removes financial hurdles to essential medication access.

“The service from Dr. Kelly and Refill Genie is always fantastic,” says Chris Holmes, a satisfied RefillGenie patient. “They are fast, reliable, and affordable. I finally have peace of mind knowing I can easily get my medication without any hassle.”

The expansion into 33 states in 2024 underscores RefillGenie’s unwavering commitment to improving patient care. The company plans to continue its national rollout, aiming to eventually serve patients in all 50 states.

To learn more about RefillGenie's services,visit the company website at RefillGenie.com or call +1 (929)-274-3052. Stay updated with the latest healthcare insights and news by visiting their blog at RefillGenie News.

###

About RefillGenie

The physician founders of RefillGenie were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States