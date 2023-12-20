CNH introduces agriculture’s first accessible tractor

Our photo series looks at how our New Holland brand launched this world-first in Brazil.



Basildon, December 20, 2023

CNH is committed to advancing the noble work of farming and prioritizes customer-inspired innovation to ensure we deliver solutions that meet the needs of ALL hardworking growers and builders. This includes serving customers who are living with disabilities.

Our work with Brazilian farmer Fernando Dalmolin is testament to this approach. In 2022, he suffered an accident leaving him with lower limb disabilities. Our Curitiba, Brazil New Holland Agriculture plant collaborated with him to develop the TL5 ‘Acessível’.

To view the photo series that captures this story, visit: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere , a global expert in satellite heading and positioning core technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Alex Ellis North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments