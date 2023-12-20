Analyzing Global Rosacea Market: Size, Drivers, Trends, Competitor Insights 2024-2033

Rosacea Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The rosacea market is comprehensively covered in The Business Research Company's "Rosacea Global Market Report 2024." According to TBRC’s market forecast, the rosacea market is expected to attain a size of $2.76 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The expansion of the rosacea market is attributed to the rising incidence of skin diseases. North America is anticipated to dominate the rosacea market share. Key players in the rosacea market comprise Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Rosacea Market Segments

• By Type: Erythematotelangiectatic Rosacea, Papulopustular Rosacea, Ocular Rosacea, Phymatous Rosacea

• By Drug Class: Antibiotics, Alpha Agonists, Retinoid, Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressants, Other Drug Classes

• By Mode of Administration: Topical, Oral

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies

• By Geography: The global rosacea market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Rosacea is a chronic skin disorder that primarily affects the face and causes reddened skin, flushing and bumps, usually on the cheeks and nose. It typically develops in adulthood and is more common in fair-skinned individuals. Rosacea symptoms include swollen red bumps, visible blood vessels and pus-filled pimples.

