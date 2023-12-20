Silicon Photonics Market Size to Hit US$ 8,317.9 Million by 2030, at 23.03% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Silicon photonics is an emerging technology that integrates photonic systems and electronic circuits on a single silicon chip to perform optical functions and telecommunication capabilities. This technology enables the transmission of large amounts of data at high speeds across both long and short distances.

Burlingame, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights has published a recent study report titled " Silicon Photonics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Data Center, Telecommunications, and Other Applications); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022- 2030" in its research database.



As per the recent analysis by Coherent Market Insights, the global silicon photonics market size was valued at US$ 1,584.8 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 8,317.9 million by 2030. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 23.03% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2022-2030.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5729

Market Dynamics:

Silicon photonics is witnessing high growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed data transfer. With the emergence of IoT, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, the demand for high-performance computing and faster data transmission has significantly increased. Silicon photonics offers various advantages over traditional electronic data transfer methods, such as higher bandwidth, low power consumption, and compatibility with existing CMOS technology. These factors are driving the adoption of silicon photonics in data centers, telecommunications, and other communication networks.

Another driver contributing to the growth of the silicon photonics market is its potential to overcome the limitations of traditional data transfer technologies. With the increasing complexity and density of data transmission, electronic interconnects face challenges such as signal degradation, latency, and power consumption. Silicon photonics solves these issues by using light waves for data transmission, offering faster speed, lower power consumption, and improved signal integrity.

Market Trends:

One of the key trends observed in the silicon photonics market is the increasing adoption of silicon photonics in data centers. Data centers require high-speed communication and efficient data transfer to handle the increasing volume of data. Silicon photonics technology enables high-bandwidth, low-latency, and energy-efficient data transfer, making it ideal for data center applications. As a result, data center operators are increasingly investing in silicon photonics to enhance their network infrastructure and improve overall performance.

Another trend driving the silicon photonics market is the integration of silicon photonics with other technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Silicon photonics can significantly enhance the capabilities of AI and ML systems by enabling high-speed data transfer and processing. This integration enables faster and more efficient AI and ML applications, leading to improved performance and productivity in various industries.

Recent developments:

In February 2022, the acquisition of Tower Semiconducters by Intel Corporation is intended to provide a globally broad product range in order to meet the increasing demand for semiconductors.

In March 2021, Acacia Communication, Inc., was fully acquired by Cisco System Inc.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5729

Data Center Applications:

The data center segment is expected to dominate the silicon photonics market over the forecast period. Silicon photonics technology offers high bandwidth and low power consumption, making it ideal for data center applications. With the increasing demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence, the need for faster and more efficient data transfer within data centers is growing. Silicon photonics can meet this demand by providing high-speed data transmission and low latency.

According to research, the data center segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud services and the need for faster data transfer. Data centers in North America are expected to hold a dominant position in this market, driven by the presence of major tech companies and the increasing demand for cloud services in the region.

Telecommunication Applications

Telecommunication is another significant market opportunity for silicon photonics. As the demand for high-speed communication and internet connectivity grows, telecommunication companies are exploring technologies that can provide faster and more efficient data transmission. Silicon photonics offers advantages such as high bandwidth, low power consumption, and compatibility with existing fiber optic infrastructure, making it an attractive solution for telecommunication applications.

The telecommunication segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing investments in 5G infrastructure and the need for high-speed data transmission in wireless networks. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the telecommunication segment, driven by the increasing adoption of 5G technology in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan.

Read complete market research report," Silicon Photonics Market, By Application, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Key Market Takeaways:

The silicon photonics market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 23.03% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for high-speed data transmission in data center and telecommunication applications.

In the data center segment, the dominating subsegment is data center applications, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud services and the need for faster data transfer. The telecommunication segment is expected to witness significant growth, driven by the increasing investments in 5G infrastructure.

North America is expected to dominate the data center segment, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the telecommunication segment.

Key players operating in the silicon photonics market include Broadcom Inc., Sicoya GMBH, GlobalFoundries Inc., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, and NeoPhotonics Corporation. Their expertise and technological advancements will play a crucial role in driving the market forward.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Application: Data Center Telecommunications Other Applications

Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Geography: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa





Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5729

Find more related trending reports below:

Quantum Sensors Market, By Product Type (Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, and Gravity Sensors), By Application (Military and Defense, Automotive, Other Applications), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Industrial Sensors Market, By Sensing Type (Flow, Pressure, Proximity (Area), Level Measurement, Temperature, Image, and Other Sensing Types), By End User Vertical (Mining, Oil, and Gas, Manufacturing, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Other End user Verticals), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Technology (Bulk Piezoelectric Transducer, Micromachined Ultrasound Transducers (MUT)), By End User Vertical (Automotive, Consumer, Industrial, Medical, and Other End user Verticals), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Structural Battery Market, By Material Type (Metal-Based Structural Batteries, Polymer-Based Structural Batteries, Composite-Based Structural Batteries.), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Renewable Energy Systems, Others), By End user (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Battery Manufacturers, Research Institutes and Universities.), By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Structural Batteries, Solid-State Structural Batteries, Other Battery Chemistries.), By Power Capacity (Low Power Structural Batteries, Medium Power Structural Batteries, High Power Structural Batteries.), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales (OEMs, Battery Manufacturers), Distributors and Retailers, Online Retail.), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com