Global Market for Healthcare Chatbot to total US$ 12.2 billion by 2034, expanding at a whopping 23.9% CAGR- FMI Report

The healthcare chatbots market is a rapidly growing industry that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technology to provide healthcare services and support to patients. Healthcare chatbots are designed to offer personalized assistance to patients, provide accurate medical information, and streamline the process of scheduling appointments, refilling prescriptions, and managing health records.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The healthcare chatbot market is on the brink of reaching a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 1.4 billion by 2024. The growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning interest and insights surrounding the healthcare chatbot market. The trend is anticipated to open doors to new opportunities within the market, with a projected CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market is poised to soar to an estimated total valuation of around US$ 12.2 billion.



Healthcare chatbots have revolutionized the accessibility and efficiency of healthcare services, offering a range of benefits that contribute to improved patient experiences and streamlined healthcare processes. These intelligent conversational agents operate 24/7, providing patients with continuous access to healthcare information and services. Patients can seek assistance, ask questions, and receive personalized guidance at any time, eliminating the constraints of traditional office hours and lengthy queues.

One significant advantage of healthcare chatbots is their ability to reduce healthcare costs. Chatbots streamline administrative processes by automating routine tasks such as appointment scheduling, billing inquiries, and basic symptom assessments. This automation enhances operational efficiency and frees up valuable time for healthcare professionals. With routine tasks handled by chatbots, healthcare professionals can focus on more complex and critical patient needs, ultimately improving the overall quality of care.

Healthcare chatbots play a vital role in bridging the gap in healthcare access, particularly in underserved areas with limited medical facilities. By providing remote assistance and information, chatbots enable individuals in remote or rural locations to access healthcare resources and receive basic medical advice without needing physical travel. This can potentially improve health outcomes in areas with limited traditional healthcare access.

Healthcare chatbots leverage patient data and AI algorithms to deliver personalized healthcare services. By collecting and analyzing patient information, these chatbots can offer tailored recommendations, preventive care tips, and reminders for medication adherence. This personalized approach enhances patient engagement and empowers individuals to take proactive steps toward better health outcomes.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market valuation in 2023 was US$ 1.2 billion .

was . Based on component, software is expected to dominate at a market share of 62% in 2024 .

in . China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 24.4% by 2034 .

by . Australia experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 27.4% by 2034.

“Chatbots help to improve patient engagement by making it easier for patients to communicate with their healthcare providers and is considered as the market trend of the healthcare chatbot market,” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The healthcare chatbot industry boasts a substantial array of market participants. Research and development play a pivotal role among these players, primarily focusing on introducing eco-friendly product lines as a core aspect of their manufacturing endeavors. Furthermore, they employ various expansion strategies, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and diligent exploration of regulatory approvals to bolster their market presence.

Some of the key developments are

In September 2023, HealthTap, a leading virtual healthcare provider delivering quality, affordable primary care across the U.S., launched a new version of its Dr.A.I.™ feature, a pre-appointment patient interview experience powered GPT-4.

In June 2022, AI-powered health platform Buoy Health announced several exciting updates to its ongoing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) efforts, including a recently awarded grant from the AWS Health Equity Initiative in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

These developments further underscore Buoy's mission to create more inclusive and accessible health solutions for everyone—especially those in underserved groups—by crafting personalized, holistic paths to care.

Key Segments of Healthcare Chatbots Industry Survey

By Component:

Software

Services

By Application:

Appointment Scheduling

Symptom Checking

Medication Assistance & Guidance

Others

By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

By End-user:

Patients

Insurance companies

Healthcare providers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





