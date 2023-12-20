Global Gallium Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Gallium Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the gallium market size is predicted to reach the gallium market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.85 billion in 2023 to $2.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to electronics industry, medical applications, solar energy, aerospace and defense.The gallium market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%.

The growth in the gallium market is due to the increasing adoption of solar panels. North America region is expected to hold the largest gallium market share. Major players in the gallium market include ArcelorMittal SA, BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vale SA, Aluminium Corp of China Ltd., Glencore PLC, Sharp Corporation.

Gallium Market Segments
• By Product: Gallium Nitride (GaN) Radio Frequency Devices, Opto-Semiconductors, Power Semiconductors
• By Component: Transistors, Diodes, Rectifiers, Power Integrated Circuits, Other Components
• By Wafer Size: 2-Inch, 4-Inch, 6-Inch, 8-Inch
• By End-User: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Defense And Aerospace, Healthcare, Industrial And Power, Information And Communication Technology, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global gallium market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gallium is a chemical element that is a soft, silvery metal with a melting point that is slightly above room temperature. Its characteristics make it useful in a variety of applications, including semiconductors and light-emitting diodes in the electronics sector, photovoltaic cells for solar panels and heat management systems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Gallium Market Characteristics
3. Gallium Market Trends And Strategies
4. Gallium Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Gallium Market Size And Growth
……
27. Gallium Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Gallium Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

