Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Singapore Changi (SIN) is the Busiest Global International Route in the World, OAG Data Reveals

Asia Dominates International and Global Domestic Routes; London Heathrow Among the Top 5 Busiest Global Airports in the World





Key Findings:





• Cairo (CAI) to Jeddah (JED) is the #2 busiest global international route, followed by Hong Kong (HKG) to Taipei (TPE) at #3.

• London Heathrow (LHR) to New York (JFK) is the #8 busiest global international route.

• Dubai (DXB) to London Heathrow (LHR) and Lisbon (LIS) to Madrid (MAD) rank as the #5 and #10 busiest routes in EMEA.









Once again Asia-Pacific has the busiest routes in the world, claiming 7 of the Top 10 global international and 9 global domestic routes. The busiest global international route is Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Singapore Changi (SIN) with 4.9 million seats. Cairo (CAI) to Jeddah (JED) is #2 with 4.8 million seats, up from 3.4 million in 2019.





London Heathrow (LHR) is the #4 Busiest Global Airport in the world this year with 49,370,859 seats. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) ranks #1 and Dubai International Airport (DXB) ranks #2.





Of the busiest domestic routes, Beijing (PEK) to Shanghai Hongqiao (SHA) is #1 in China and Honolulu (HNL) to Kahului (OGG) is the busiest in the U.S.





“Asia continues to have the busiest routes in the world due to its popularity as a tourism hotspot,” said John Grant, chief analyst at OAG. “Although capacity is not back to 2019 levels, London Heathrow remains a pivotal hub for global air travel.”









