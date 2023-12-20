WSBP Wins New Contract for Rumah Susun ASN (Civil Servants)3 in IKN Nusantara

Jakarta (ANTARA) - The opportunity for PT Waskita Beton Precast Tbk (WSBP) to win contracts for projects in IKN is wide open. In Quarter IV/2023, the company won a new contract for the Civil Servant 3 Flats Project in IKN Nusantara with a contract value of IDR 22.14 billion.





"In the construction of IKN phase I, we contribute not only to supporting facilities for Government activities but also residential facilities for Civil Servants," said Fandy Dewanto, Vice President of Corporate Secretary. This represents WSBP's commitment on completing the construction of IKN to pursue the August 17, 2024 Ceremony.









As for the project owned by PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk, WSBP supplies quality Readymix types (K225 SL12, K300 SL12, B0 SL12, FC30 SL12, FC30 SL18, FC35 SL12, K250 SL12) with a total volume of 13,362.0 m3. "We are optimistic that BP Sepaku can meet Readymix's needs for

development in IKN. It is supported with a full capacity of about 78 m3/hour.





The establishment of BP Sepaku aims to answer the needs of quality Readymix in IKN with fast delivery times, maintained product quality, and cost efficiency. The product delivery process started in October 2023 and is targeted for completion in 2024. Until now, the progress of Readymix supply for the Civil Servant Flats project has reached 2.51%.





"We continue to see various opportunities to supply projects in IKN such as flats projects, hotels, and other public facilities," he said. WSBP will continue contributing to the development of IKN Nusantara with high-quality precast and ready-mix products.





WSBP also implements risk management and good corporate governance to obtain projects with good financial health.





As is known, WSBP is currently supplying products for other IKN projects, including the Construction of the Presidential Secretariat Building and Supporting Buildings for the Presidential Palace Area of the Republic of Indonesia, the Coordinating Ministry Building Project 3-4, the IKN KIPP Segment 4 Sepaku Ring Work/Logisics Road Project, the KIPP WWTP (Wastewater Treatment Plant) Project, the Phase I National Axis Road Project, the Drinking Water Transmission Piping Network Development Project, the East and West Side National Axis Road Project, the IKN (District) Feeder

Road Project.