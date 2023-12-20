CE calls for further effort to open up new development paths for Macao

MACAU, December 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said it was crucial for Macao to cherish the current favourable development paradigm, sustain the strong momentum for economic recovery, further promote appropriate economic diversification, and continue to pursue new development paths for Macao.

The Chief Executive made the remarks during a reception to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). The reception was held by the MSAR Government and took place at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

In his speech, Mr Ho said that since its return to the motherland 24 years ago, Macao had been working hand in hand with the rest of the country, to pursue shared development and prosperity, resulting in a remarkable chapter of successful implementation of the principle “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics. This served as a testament to the unwavering support for Macao by the country, which provided the solid foundation from which Macao could overcome challenges and maintain long-term stability and security.

This year, the MSAR Government had conscientiously worked to implement the national strategies outlined in the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important instructions of President Xi Jinping. The MSAR Government had comprehensively and accurately upheld the “One country, two systems” principle, to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, said Mr Ho.

With guidance and strong support from the Central Government, the MSAR Government had united the collective efforts of people from all walks of life, to improve continuously the legal framework and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security, strengthen the lawful management of the gaming industry, and formulate Macao’s first comprehensive and systematic development plan for appropriate economic diversification. Effort had also been made to achieve fresh progress in the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and to expand external exchanges and cooperation, so as to promote economic recovery and social stability.

On 18 December in Beijing, the Chief Executive reported to President Xi the work of the MSAR Government in 2023 and Macao’s current situation. The Central Government had shown full recognition and provided important instructions, demonstrating its care and encouragement. This had provided a clear direction for Macao, and strengthened Macao people’s confidence in the development of the MSAR, Mr Ho added.

The MSAR had continuously been strengthening its capabilities and the level of safeguarding applied to national security. The amendments to the Law on Safeguarding National Security and its supporting laws and regulations had been successfully completed, providing a solid legal framework for that work. The amendments to the Chief Executive Election Law had been completed, while the amendments to the Legislative Assembly Election Law were currently under review by the Legislative Assembly, further reinforcing the principle of “patriots governing Macao”. Efforts had been made to deepen patriotic education, and to strengthen the sense of national awareness among the general public.

In addition, Macao’s major economic indicators had shown stable and positive growth. In the first three quarters of this year, the local gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 77.7 percent in real terms, reaching over 70 percent of the level in the same period in 2019. The number of inbound tourists also significantly increased. As of November, the overall inflation rate was 0.89 percent, maintaining price stability. The unemployment rate among local residents dropped to 2.9 percent, while the underemployment rate decreased to 1.8 percent. The median monthly income of residents and the minimum wage for employees had increased, contributing to a continuous improvement in employment conditions.

Mr Ho said the MSAR Government spared no effort to promote the implementation of the “1+4” appropriate economic diversification strategy. In that regard, the Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2024-2028) included 107 major tasks and 215 key projects.

Actions had been taken to revitalise six historical and cultural areas, foster crossover synergy in relation to tourism, enhance non-gaming elements, tap into international tourist sources, and strengthen the competitive advantages of the integrated tourism and leisure industry. Gaming concessionaires had gradually implemented non-gaming investment projects. Services of the Macao Union Hospital had been phased in, facilitating the development of the ‘Big Health’ industry. New models for activity in financial services and business had gradually been expanded. Achievements had been made in technology-related research areas – promising bright prospects – and such effort had already been practically applied. The international reputation and competitiveness of Macao’s convention and exhibition industry continued to strengthen. The diverse range of sports events and of art performances had attracted visitors from around the world. The four priority sectors set in the “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy – Big Health; modern financial services; high and new technology; convention and exhibition, sports, commercial and trade – had achieved significant new progress in development. New programmes for importing talented people had been launched to support Macao’s long-term development.

The Government had continued to deepen public administration reform, in order to strengthen governance capacity. The “Macao One Account” system now covered the general population, serving as an important platform for public services. The implementation of “electronic identity” services and the adoption of the new-generation MSAR Resident Identity Card had facilitated the development of smart governance.

The MSAR Government had pragmatically moved forward with the establishment of the Cooperation Zone, and the effort better to integrate into overall national development. Significant policies and regulations – such as the “Regulations for Promoting Development”, the “Thirty Financial Measures” and the “Catalogue of Encouraged Industries”, as well as the “Double 15 percent” tax incentive policy – had been successively introduced.

In the upcoming year, the MSAR Government would adhere to the overall “Strengthening Recovery, Fostering Diversification, Improving Livelihoods, Enhancing Development” direction for administrative policies. The MSAR Government would remain committed to its effort, and proactive, seeking progress while maintaining stability and seizing opportunities in a changing world.

The year 2024 would be a significant historical milestone: the MSAR Government would meticulously plan and organise a series of activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR, showcasing the remarkable achievements and bright prospects of the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, said Mr Ho.

The MSAR Government would join hands with all sectors of society, seize the historic opportunities brought by national development, continue to promote the successful implementation of the principle “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics, strive for new achievements to welcome the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the MSAR, and make greater contributions to the country’s development, realising the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Approximately 1,000 guests attended today’s reception for the 24th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR. They included: Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Mr Ho Hau Wa; the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; Mr Chui Sai On; the Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macao Garrison, Mr Yu Changjiang; Political Commissar of the PLA Macao Garrison, Mr Lin Qinghua; the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Mr Sam Hou Fai; members of the Executive Council and of the Legislative Assembly; Government principal officials; Macao’s delegates to the National People’s Congress and to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and people from across the community.

In the morning, the Chief Executive and approximately 520 guests attended a flag-raising ceremony held at Golden Lotus Square, to mark the 24th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR.