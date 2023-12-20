Submit Release
Impelsys Launches an Advanced Medical Devices Testing Facility

(From left to right) Vincent Emerald Global Head & Director of QA – Impelsys, and Shyam Shetty, Managing Director – Laerdal Bangalore LLP

Impelsys

Impelsys, a leading global technology company, launched an advanced medical device QA lab in Mangalore to add to its data, AI, cloud and learning solutions.

Our goal with this facility is to accelerate transformation in healthcare by helping medical devices OEMs bring their products to the market faster and thereby ensuring safe and secure patient care.”
— Vincent Emerald

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impelsys, a leading global technology company, announced the launch of an advanced medical devices testing lab in Mangalore. As a provider of cutting-edge technologies to the healthcare industry, this testing facility adds to its wide array of solutions and services, which include - data and analytics, AI-powered platforms and solutions, cloud services, and learning solutions.

The facility was inaugurated by Shyam Shetty, Managing Director – Laerdal Bangalore LLP*. Speaking at the inauguration, he said “My experience of partnering with Impelsys gives me the confidence that this new testing facility too will be a great success, and will further augment and strengthen, their robust presence in healthcare. I wish the team all the very best.”

Vincent Emerald, Global Head & Director of QA – Impelsys, shared his views, “Our goal with this facility is to accelerate transformation in healthcare which will help hospitals and wellness centers offer safe and secure care to patients. It will also help medical devices OEMs bring their products to the market faster.”
Impelsys prides itself on being an organization that anticipates the needs of its clients and changing trends. With technology becoming a key differentiator in providing quality healthcare, the medical devices testing facility is designed to make diagnostics and patient care safer.

Impelsys offers comprehensive Quality Engineering services leveraging the latest automation tools covering functional and non-functional testing. The QA team works closely with customers from all over the world to help them deliver high-quality, flawless, products and solutions.

About Impelsys
Impelsys is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions that empower organizations across the globe to become digital-first, data-driven intelligent enterprises. With over two decades of expertise in innovation and technology, Impelsys is a trusted partner for organizations seeking end-to-end digital advancement.

*Impelsys has been a long-term partner of Laerdal, a world leader in healthcare education and resuscitation training, focused on improving healthcare quality.

Press Desk Contact
Swaroop Chandra
swaroop.chandra@impelsys.com

Impelsys Pvt. Ltd

Swaroop Chandra
Impelsys
96866 29989
email us here

