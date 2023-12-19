Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK Pak’s Trilateral Call with ROK Special Representative Kim and Japanese Director General Namazu

MEDIA NOTE

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

U.S. Deputy Special Representative Jung Pak held a trilateral call with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn and Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Namazu Hiroyuki to discuss the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) December 17 intercontinental ballistic missile launch. They strongly condemned the launch, which violated multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and undermined peace and stability in the region and the world.

They emphasized the importance of continuing close trilateral consultations and responses, including at the UN Security Council, to mitigate the threat posed by the DPRK. They also called for the full implementation of all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and urged the DPRK to return to diplomatic engagement. DSR Pak reiterated the United States’ ironclad commitments to the defense of the ROK and Japan.