Severe Acute Respiratory-Syndrome Treatment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The severe acute respiratory-syndrome treatment market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow $6.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%.”
The severe acute respiratory-syndrome treatment market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.99 billion in 2023 to $3.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global outbreak response, antiviral drug development, vaccine development, public health preparedness. The severe acute respiratory-syndrome treatment market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%.

The growth in the severe acute respiratory-syndrome treatment market is due to the increasing investments in research and development. North America region is expected to hold the largest severe acute respiratory-syndrome treatment market share. Major players in the severe acute respiratory-syndrome treatment market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Merck And Co Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squib company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Severe Acute Respiratory-Syndrome Treatment Market Segments

• By Drug Class: Antibiotics, Antiviral, Corticosteroids, Monoclonal Antibodies, Other Drug Classes
• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous
• By Indication: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome COVID-19 (SARS-CoV), Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome COVID-19 2 (SARS-CoV-2)
• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels
• By Geography: The global severe acute respiratory-syndrome treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) refers to a serious form of pneumonia caused by an airborne virus that can spread through tiny droplets of saliva. It is previously unrecognized virus from the Coronaviridae family, the SARS-associated COVID-19 (SARS-CoV). Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) treatment involves the medical interventions and supportive measures implemented to manage the symptoms and complications of the viral respiratory illness.

