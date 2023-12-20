Data Center Construction Market Set to Reach $364.67B by 2028 - Robust Growth Anticipated

The Business Research Company's Data Center Construction Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Data Center Construction Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The data center construction market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $364.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

The data center construction market is comprehensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Data Center Construction Global Market Report 2024. According to TBRC’s market forecast, the data center construction market size is anticipated to achieve $364.67 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The data center construction market is experiencing growth attributed to the increase in data usage in cloud computing. North America region is projected to dominate the data center construction market share. Key players in the data center construction market include Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Azure, The International Business Machines Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Meta Platforms Inc., NTT Ltd., and Turner Construction Co.

Data Center Construction Market Segments

•By Data Center Type: Small-Scale Data Centers, Medium-Scale Data Centers, Large-Scale Data Centers

•By Infrastructure: Electrical Infrastructure, Networking Infrastructure, Other Infrastructures

•By Power Distribution And Cooling Infrastructure: Power Distribution, Cooling

•By End-Use: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Others End-Uses

•By Geography: The global data center constructionmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data center construction refers to a set of procedures necessary for constructing a data center facility, which incorporates operational environment needs and building standards. It entails planning and building a place that can accommodate systems for computing, storage devices and other related elements required for the processing of data, its storage and communications.

