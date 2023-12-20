Promoting foreign investment leverages Hà Nội's economic development

VIETNAM, December 20 -

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Promotion Agency on Investment, Trade and Tourism (HPA) plays an important role in designing and implementing investment promotion activities abroad, creating new driving forces for the city’s socio-economic development.

In 2023, the world situation changed rapidly, with the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and tightened monetary policy, leading to many socio-economic difficulties. However, Việt Nam is still considered an attractive destination for foreign investors, with many preferential policies and a strategic geographical location suitable for deep participation in the global supply chain.

The HPA has actively contributed to preparing for diplomatic activities of city leaders abroad and welcoming international investors, creating good opportunities for Hà Nội city to strengthen promotion activities and connections with French organisations, businesses and investors to find out information and seize safe and effective investment opportunities in Hà Nội and Việt Nam.

Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền said: "Promotion activities have contributed positively to the preparation for diplomatic activities of the city's leaders abroad as well as welcoming foreign investors and organisations come to work with the city leaders, and at the same time provide effective support for domestic and foreign investors to learn about investment policies, laws and procedures in Việt Nam, and together solve difficulties and obstacles for investors in the process of implementing investment projects in the city."

The centre has organised various promotion activities, such as the organisation of the investment, trade and tourism promotion delegations in France and the cooperation programmes in China and Japan, which opened up new opportunities for Hà Nội and Vietnamese businesses and potential international partners.

Last August, the centre participated in organising an investment, trade and tourism promotion delegation in France on the occasion of Hà Nội city leaders visiting and working in France.

Previously, many activities took place to enhance investment, trade and tourism promotion activities between the Hà Nội and French partners. Among them, prominent events were the "Hanoi-France Investment and Trade Promotion 2023" conference, to promote investment and attraction of technology transfer; exports of goods; introduction of Vietnamese products, promoting culture, tourism and trade; and connection between Vietnamese and French businesses and distribution systems and with the Vietnamese Businessmen Association in France, to promote exports to French and EU markets.

In September 2023, HPA also organised a working group to implement the Hà Nội investment, trade, tourism and business connection cooperation programme in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China. Many activities have been implemented to make the cooperation between the two localities more substantive, effective and in-depth, continuing to open a new and dynamic period of development for common benefits.

In November 2023, HPA organised an investment, trade and tourism promotion delegation to Tokyo city and Fukuoka prefecture, Japan, with the following activities: Organising a pavilion to promote Hà Nội city at the Việt Nam- Hà Nội Festival in Fukuoka, which introduces images and promotes culture, tourism and typical products of Hà Nội city; and working with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, the Vietnamese Trade Office in Japan.

HPA also organised investment and trade promotion activities with the Vietnamese Businessmen Association in Japan, and worked with the government promotion agencies and business associations of Fukouka and the Kyushu region to promote Hà Nội's investment and business environment to survey production models and technologies of Japanese enterprises and connect businesses of the two countries.

Promotion activities and events organised by HPA have actively supported businesses in finding markets, promoting import and export, connecting global value chains to find raw material sources, and contributing to reducing difficulties for import-export companies, production and trading firms in Hà Nội and other provinces and cities. — VNS