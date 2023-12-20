National Innovation Centre runs on ABB smart building technology

VIETNAM, December 20 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s National Innovation Centre (NIC) in Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park, Hà Nội, uses ABB's energy management solutions and smart building technology to save energy.

NIC plays a key role in connecting the country’s domestic technology ecosystem with global networks, helping accelerate the country’s position as a regional innovation destination.

Built to the highest global standards by the Ministry of Planning & Investment, the 4.96 hectare site provides an international conference centre and smart building office space for investment funds, major technology companies, and start-ups and SMEs.

The NIC prioritises eight industrial sectors, including smart factories, smart cities, hydrogen, semiconductors, environmental technology, medical devices, digital communications, and cyber security.

Providing smart buildings for sectors driving economic growth is an important part of progress towards net zero emissions targets. Building automation and energy management systems can increase energy efficiency by 25-67 per cent, reducing operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions and improving workplace wellbeing.

ABB Vietnam, Vice President of Electrification, Đoàn Văn Hiển, said: “This exciting project is supporting the government’s net zero objectives and providing safe, smart, sustainable electrification for the country’s nationally important buildings. ABB's innovative, energy-efficient solutions play a crucial role in making NIC Hòa Lạc a smart building, cutting operational costs, and ensuring a safe working environment for its occupants.”

The ABB Ability™ Energy Manager enables the NIC team to monitor and optimise energy consumption and CO2e, contributing to operational cost savings and sustainability goals. The smart digital solution provides real-time data and predictive insights that enable users to make smart decisions and operators to make timely maintenance plans.

The digital platform connects with ABB’s smart power supply solutions for the National Innovation Center campus. These include an innovative System pro E Power main distribution switchboard solution that ensures the highest reliability and safety for the building and its occupants, as well as smart circuit breakers, multi-function meters and contactors.

ABB Vietnam has a solid track record in providing power solutions for smart buildings in the country, supporting iconic projects such as the National Assembly Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Office, the Army Television Tower, and Vincom Landmark 81 – the tallest building in Southeast Asia. — VNS