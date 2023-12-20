Submit Release
Vending Industry Veteran, Bill Way, Set to Release New Book

— Bill Way
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover one of the fastest growing business opportunity available today. Micro Markets are growing throughout the country. They are “automated convenience stores” and completely transform the vending and retail world. Providing fresh, nutritious food and drink choices for businesses across the country. In this book, Bill Way reveals how to enter the automated convenience store industry and become a successful entrepreneur. Learn the elements of a successful Micro Market, how to place, stock, operate, and maintain a profitable micro market business. This is a way to create more profit with less time.

"Micro Markets: Profit from the Automated Convenience Store BOOM!," is poised to be an invaluable resource for individuals aspiring to start their own self-managed business. Drawing on Bill Way's extensive experience in the vending industry and his success with Healthy Smart Mart™, the book offers practical insights, strategic guidance, and expert advice for entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on the automated convenience store revolution.

Bill Way shares deep insights as one of the true trailblazers of the micro market landscape. Order NOW and only pay $1 through Christmas Day.

For media inquiries, please contact: Bill Way - CEO
Email: bill@livefree.com
Website: www.healthysmartmart.com

Bill Way
LiveFree LLC
+1 970-222-8582
bill@livefree.com
Meet Bill Way, the visionary founder of Healthy Smart Mart™

