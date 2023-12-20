MPD Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Northwest

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, December 18, 2023, in the 900 block of F Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers working a proactive high visibility patrol detail attempted to conduct an investigatory stop on a man in the 900 block of F Street, Northwest. As the officers exited their vehicle and attempted to stop the man, he took off running. Officers ran after the man. While running, the man displayed a firearm. One officer discharged a round, striking the man. Medics were immediately called to the scene and officers provided medical aid until paramedics from DC Fire and EMS arrived.

The man, later identified as 27-year-old Corey Darnell Branch, of Southeast, DC, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Branch was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and six additional firearms related charges including Unlawful Possession and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

The recovered firearm is pictured below:

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage will be released pursuant to the Council of the District of Columbia’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Second Emergency Amendment Act of 2020.

CCN: 23205370