Man Sought in a Burglary of a Business in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek a man who burglarized a business in the 3400 block of 8th Street, Northeast.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 12:29 a.m., the suspect forced entry into the rear door of a business. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/3nGd8_7J6_c

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23204927

###