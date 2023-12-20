Natural and Organic Personal Care Market to Hit US$ 24,337.2 Million at 6.3% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Players Investing in Seamless Purchasing Options and Product Education Among Wider Audience to Potentially Turn Them into Future Customers of Natural and Organic Personal Care

Rockville , Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Market is estimated to be US$ 14,043.4 million in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily with a 6.3% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 24,337.2 million by 2034.

Increasing concerns for health and hygiene are escalating the demand for chemical-free personal products. Manufacturers are thus compelled to enhance their product offerings to meet the dynamically evolving consumer requirements.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9241

Key Segments of Natural and Organic Personal Care Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Consumer Group By Age Group By End Use By Sales Channel Face Care

Body Care

Hair Care

Bath Products

Oral Care

Intimate Care

Feminine Care Men

Women

Kids Below 20 Years

20 Years to 40 Years

40 Years to 60 Years

Above 60 Years Individual

Commercial Hotels and Resorts Spas Beauty Salon Others (Hospitals, Home Stays, etc.)

Offline Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Beauty Salons

Other Retail Stores

Online Sales

eCommerce Websites

Company Owned Websites



Players are finding significant growth opportunities owing to expanding population and rising per capita consumption in emerging countries. Additionally, consumers' growing sustainability knowledge and skin consciousness are catalyzing sales of natural and organic personal care products.

The emerging trends showcase a shift toward functional ingredients in skin care products with a focus on skin health. In Japan, sustainable suncare products steal the limelight as environmental concerns accelerate. Manufacturers are also seen innovating the format or texture of skin care products in the natural and organic segments.

“Leading players are optimizing the online sales channel to increase their product sales. These players are also seen enhancing the efficacy and results of their product range to ensure repeat consumers. Players are further pushing forth their entry into new markets to ramp up their production capacities to ride on increasing consumer interest in organic and natural skin care products." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global natural and organic personal care market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034.

Western Europe’s share in the global market stands strong at an estimated 23.7% in 2024. With a marginal difference, North America is projected to capture a market share of 23.1% in 2024.

Across the globe, the United States is projected to acquire a leading share of 68.5% in 2024. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 2,222.2 million in 2024, with aggressive marketing campaigns and companies influencing future trends in the market.

In Germany, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034.

Key Tactics by Leading Companies to Increase Familiarity of More Customers with Their Products

The way consumers engage and interact with a brand has changed, bringing to the fore new strategic digital tools to market their products. For consumer retention, brands optimize their marketing promotions and deploy social media as a tool. Additionally, players increase their sales using advanced digital pricing tools and omni-channel distribution.

Players also plan for a seamless purchasing process by offering various payment options. This way, they can raise their online sales during extreme online-only retail competition.

Industry participants are also coming into exclusive brand partnerships and giving more attention to customer service to capture consumer interest. Moreover, players are focusing on pharmaceutical retailers as a sales channel for natural and organic personal care products to gain consumer trust in new markets.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9241

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 24,337.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures



Elevated Sales of Face Care Products Driven by New Product Launches and Growing Emphasis on Outer Appearance

The face care segment is anticipated to secure a competitive stance in the market over the coming years, propelled by the rising prevalence of skin concerns such as aging and dryness, particularly on the face. To address these issues, industry players are actively introducing new products to the natural and organic personal care market.

In May 2021, for example, Sukin, an Australian natural skincare brand, launched an age-defying product line featuring active ingredients such as pure ribose, Crambe oil, para cress extract, and white hibiscus & baobab, aimed at mitigating or delaying signs of aging.

Increasing Sales of Oral Care Products Fueled by Growing Demand for Effective Dental Routines

Oral care commands a significant share in the global natural and organic personal care market, driven by the escalating consumer focus on dental health and overall wellness. The prevalence of oral diseases among a substantial population has heightened consumer concerns about dental health. The expanding embrace of the oral hygiene concept among the masses is a key factor propelling the growth of this market segment.

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Premium Beauty and Personal Care Products Market : The premium beauty and personal care products market growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 4.62% CAGR, reaching US$ 780.16 Billion by 2032.

Men’s Personal Care Market : Men’s personal care market is forecast to register a CAGR of 9.6% and accumulate a market value of US$ 75 Billion through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Skincare Ingredients Market : The skincare ingredients market is estimated at USD 22.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 39.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.