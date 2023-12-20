Rutland Barracks // Hindering Arrest, Cocaine Possession
CASE#: 23B4008103
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023 at approximately 2327 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Hindering Arrest, Cocaine Possession
ACCUSED: Zoey Brown
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 18, 2023 at approximately 2327 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Zoey Brown (29). Brown was taken into custody for hindering arrest from a separate incident. During the stop indicators of drug activity were observed. The vehicle was subsequently seized pending a search warrant. During a search of the vehicle and Brown’s person Troopers located suspected cocaine. Brown was released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/12/2024 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
