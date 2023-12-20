Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,359 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // Hindering Arrest, Cocaine Possession

CASE#: 23B4008103

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023 at approximately 2327 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Hindering Arrest, Cocaine Possession

 

ACCUSED: Zoey Brown

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 18, 2023 at approximately 2327 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Zoey Brown (29). Brown was taken into custody for hindering arrest from a separate incident. During the stop indicators of drug activity were observed. The vehicle was subsequently seized pending a search warrant. During a search of the vehicle and Brown’s person Troopers located suspected cocaine. Brown was released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/12/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // Hindering Arrest, Cocaine Possession

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more