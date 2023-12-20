Rutland Barracks // Hindering Arrest, Cocaine Possession

CASE#: 23B4008103

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023 at approximately 2327 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Hindering Arrest, Cocaine Possession

ACCUSED: Zoey Brown

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 18, 2023 at approximately 2327 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Zoey Brown (29). Brown was taken into custody for hindering arrest from a separate incident. During the stop indicators of drug activity were observed. The vehicle was subsequently seized pending a search warrant. During a search of the vehicle and Brown’s person Troopers located suspected cocaine. Brown was released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/12/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.